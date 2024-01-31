Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, after wowing the viewers in theatres, has taken the streaming world by storm. It has amassed 20.8 million viewing hours from a substantial 6.2 million views in just the initial 72 hours of its Netflix debut, as per Sacnilk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This 2023 Bollywood movie, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, was released on Netflix on January 26. The movie was available on the OTT platform after a successful theatrical run for eight weeks.

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is well ahead of its contemporaries on Netflix. It now boasts a viewership surpassing that of Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire starring Prabhas.

Also Read: What is India watching? Check most-watched movies, OTT series, shows Salaar managed 10.30 million viewing hours with 3.5 million views in the first 10 days, as per data from the film trade portal. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, on the other hand, was viewed for 15 million hours in the first weekend.

Interestingly, Salaar is available on Netflix in four languages: Telugu (original), Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam. The Hindi version has not yet been released on OTT. So, those who want to watch it in Hindi will have to wait further.

The release date of the Hindi version is not yet clear. Nor is it known if the Hindi version will be released on Netflix. The Netflix trailer of the movie does not mention Hindi. So, the Hindi version may be released on another OTT streaming platform.

Animal rules in 16 countries Notably, Animal isn't just breaking records in viewership. It's also a chart-topper, reigning supreme in Netflix India's trending lists. The film is trending in the top 10 in no fewer than 16 countries. It has clinched the number one spot in markets like India, the Maldives, the UAE, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Qatar and Mauritius.

Also Read: Ritesh Agarwal picks Bollywood actors who can be great Sharks Animal has earned ₹915 crore worldwide, with India's gross collection reaching ₹660 crore. The overseas collection stands at ₹255 crore.

