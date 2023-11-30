Animal vs Sam Bahadur advance booking Day 1: Animal is getting a lot of attention in the Hindi language, where it has made about ₹17.1 crore from advance booking for the first day. More than 5.75 lakh tickets have been sold for over 10,000 shows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sam Bahadur has made about ₹1.81 crore and about 57,888 tickets have been sold for the first day. This movie will be shown on over 3,000 screens.

Watch | Why Ranbir Kapoor uses Alia Bhatt's Spotify premium? Netizens say ‘RBI needs to hear’ Animal isn't just releasing in Hindi. It’s also releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. But, there are fewer tickets sold in these languages. In Telugu, people spent about ₹2.44 crore on tickets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Tamil, the sales were around ₹7.17 lakh, and in Kannada and Malayalam, even fewer tickets were sold. In the Hindi IMAX shows, even though only 16 tickets were sold, the price for each was quite high, suggesting that some people are willing to pay more for a better watching experience.

Also Read: PVR-Inox gears up for strong December with Animal, Dunki, Sam Bahadur, other movie releases; shares may see 30% upside Looking at the whole country, Animal has made around ₹19.7 crore from all the tickets sold, which is close to 7.46 lakh tickets in total in over 12,500 shows. Sam Bahadur has minted ₹1.82 crore so far.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for Kabir Singh, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Pranay Reddy Vanga. Ranbir Kapoor plays the protagonist in the movie, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. As per the Hindustan Times, the movie has been made with a budget of ₹100 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor turns 41: Know everything about his net worth and luxurious lifestyle Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur Sam Bahadur, the biopic of former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army Sam Manekshaw, is directed by Meghna Gulzar. Vicky Kaushal plays the title role in the movie, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. As per OTTPlay, the movie has been made with a budget of ₹55 crore.

Both the movies will hit the theatres on December 1.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.