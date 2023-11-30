Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Animal vs Sam Bahadur advance booking Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor or Vicky Kaushal - who’s winning?

Animal vs Sam Bahadur advance booking Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor or Vicky Kaushal - who’s winning?

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Animal vs Sam Bahadur advance booking Day 1: Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for Kabir Singh. Sam Bahadur is directed by Meghna Gulzar, known for Raazi and Talvar.

Animal vs Sam Bahadur advance booking Day 1: Animal and Sam Bahadur are releasing on December 1

Animal vs Sam Bahadur advance booking Day 1: Animal is getting a lot of attention in the Hindi language, where it has made about 17.1 crore from advance booking for the first day. More than 5.75 lakh tickets have been sold for over 10,000 shows.

Sam Bahadur has made about 1.81 crore and about 57,888 tickets have been sold for the first day. This movie will be shown on over 3,000 screens.

Animal isn't just releasing in Hindi. It’s also releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. But, there are fewer tickets sold in these languages. In Telugu, people spent about 2.44 crore on tickets.

In Tamil, the sales were around 7.17 lakh, and in Kannada and Malayalam, even fewer tickets were sold. In the Hindi IMAX shows, even though only 16 tickets were sold, the price for each was quite high, suggesting that some people are willing to pay more for a better watching experience.

Looking at the whole country, Animal has made around 19.7 crore from all the tickets sold, which is close to 7.46 lakh tickets in total in over 12,500 shows. Sam Bahadur has minted 1.82 crore so far.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for Kabir Singh, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Pranay Reddy Vanga. Ranbir Kapoor plays the protagonist in the movie, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. As per the Hindustan Times, the movie has been made with a budget of 100 crore.

Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur, the biopic of former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army Sam Manekshaw, is directed by Meghna Gulzar. Vicky Kaushal plays the title role in the movie, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. As per OTTPlay, the movie has been made with a budget of 55 crore.

Both the movies will hit the theatres on December 1.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
