Animal vs Sam Bahadur advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor’s film mints ₹6.95 cr against ₹68.78 lakh of Vicky Kaushal on Day-1
Bollywood movies 'Animal' and 'Sam Bahadur' are set to clash at the box office on December 1, 2023. 'Animal' has already minted ₹6.95 crore against ₹68.78 lakh of Sam Bahadur in advance ticket sales on Day-1 after the advance booking began.
Bollywood’s much-awaited movies “Animal" and “Sam Bahadur" are set to clash at the box office on December 1, 2023, and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has amassed a big number at the box office against Sam Bahadur of Vicky Kaushal on Day-1 of advance booking which started on Saturday ahead of the release.
Film Journalist HimeshPinkvilla, in a social media post on X commented that the film is refusing to slow down even on weekdays!
“#Animal has sold 1.20 Lakh tickets in PVRInox, & Cinepolis as on Monday @ 4.30 PM - EXCELLENT MOMENTUM in pre-sales across the board. #RanbirKapoor starrer haded for an UNIMAGINABLE Day One!"
The makers of Animal in a social media post on X stated that a ‘Pre-release’ event of the film will take place in Hyderabad on November 27.
On the other hand, Meghna Gulzar’s directorial Sam Bahadur—based around the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and his pivotal role in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war and the liberation of Bangladesh—managed to secure over 20,177 tickets on Day 1, amassing a collection of ₹68.79 lakh prior to its release. The film sold 7,500 tickets on BookMyShow.
Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. The storyline of the film revolves around the troubled relationship between Ranbir's Arjun Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. Rashmika Mandanna plays Ranbir's love interest while Bobby Deol plays the chief antagonist in the film.
The ensemble cast of Sam Bahadur includes Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Neeraj Kabi. This RSVP film explores his dynamic personality and his unparalleled military career, offering a glimpse into the life of a no-nonsense Army Commander, also known as `Sam Bahadur` by the soldiers he led.
