Bollywood’s much-awaited movies “Animal" and “Sam Bahadur" are set to clash at the box office on December 1, 2023, and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has amassed a big number at the box office against Sam Bahadur of Vicky Kaushal on Day-1 of advance booking which started on Saturday ahead of the release.

As per early estimates, ‘Animal’ has already minted ₹6.95 crore in advance ticket sales on day one after the advance booking for the film began, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

The film is set to release in theatres on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Despite its 'A' certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the advance booking for Animal kicked off to a phenomenal response on Sunday. 1,93,268 tickets in Hindi, 34,666 tickets in Telugu, and 341 in Tamil languages have been sold. A total of 2,28,275 across all three languages have been booked. The movie managed to mint 1.63 crore with 21% real occupancy in NCR region followed by Mumbai with 61.26 lakh gross earnings at the end of Day-1.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), on Monday, revealed the number of tickets the film has sold so far in advance booking. A total of 1,00,000 tickets were sold across national chains including 81,000 sold across PVR INOX screens and 19,000 across the Cinepolis ones.