Animated series on India’s freedom fighters to premiere on Netflix, Prime Video, Doordarshan
Video streaming platforms Netflix and Amazon Prime Video and public broadcaster Doordarshan will premiere Bharat Hain Hum, an animated series on India’s freedom fighters, as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, on 15 October. The show will focus on unsung heroes such as Rani Abbakka, Tilka Manjhi, Tirot Singh, Peer Ali, Tatya Tope, Kotwal Dhan Singh, Kunwar Singh Rani Chennamma, Tikendra Jeet Singh, and others, encompassing 26 episodes in season one, each featuring an 11-minute animated narrative.