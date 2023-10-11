Animated series on India’s freedom fighters to premiere on Netflix, Prime Video, Doordarshan

Video streaming platforms Netflix and Amazon Prime Video and public broadcaster Doordarshan will premiere Bharat Hain Hum, an animated series on India’s freedom fighters, as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, on 15 October. The show will focus on unsung heroes such as Rani Abbakka, Tilka Manjhi, Tirot Singh, Peer Ali, Tatya Tope, Kotwal Dhan Singh, Kunwar Singh Rani Chennamma, Tikendra Jeet Singh, and others, encompassing 26 episodes in season one, each featuring an 11-minute animated narrative. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The series is slated to be premiered on 15 October on Doordarshan, Prime Video and Netflix in 12 Indian and seven international languages. It has been produced by the Central Bureau of Communication and Graphiti Studio.

“We wanted to revive these tales of patriotism and pursuit of freedom, paying tribute to their remarkable sacrifices, and inspire the children and the youth of India to take pride in our heritage. Animation is the perfect medium to bring alive these glorious tales and make them accessible to the children of our country," Munjal Shroff and Tilak Shetty, co-creators of the series, said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sushant Sreeram, country director, Prime Video, India said the platform is excited to be launching the show globally - customers from the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Canada and more than 100 countries will be able to watch the show and its characters on Prime Video. “Showcasing local stories that celebrate Indian culture and history, was one of the key tenets outlined in the Letter of Engagement between Amazon and MIB, announced earlier this year, and we are glad to take that commitment further with this animated series," Sreeram said in a statement.

