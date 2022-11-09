Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Industry / Media /  Animation company Crunchyroll announces slate for India

Animation company Crunchyroll announces slate for India

1 min read . 10:37 AM ISTLata Jha
Crunchyroll will stream series in Hindi and English with subtitles and dubs.

Crunchyroll will also make English content from its library available to Indian subscribers on the first and third Wednesday of each month starting November.

Animation company Crunchyroll has announced its content and programming plans in India, with the streamer dropping series in Hindi and English with subtitles and dubs. Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between US-based Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Japan’s Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.

Animation company Crunchyroll has announced its content and programming plans in India, with the streamer dropping series in Hindi and English with subtitles and dubs. Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between US-based Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Japan’s Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.

Indian audiences will see weekly episodic drops of titles like Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train and Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, Darling in the FRANXX, and Fire Force S1 dubbed in Hindi and English. Radiant season one will join as a Hindi dub, along with continuing Hindi dubbed episodes of Ranking of Kings. Additional titles with Hindi or English dubs over the next three months include Akebi’s Sailor Uniform; Tokyo 24th Ward; Trapped in a Dating Sim; and Miss Kuroitsu. Current October season titles subtitled in English and available now include All Saints Street; Raven of the Inner Palace; Bocchi: The Rock; Do It Yourself!; Legend of Mana; Mobile Suit Gundam: WFM; and Berserk.

Indian audiences will see weekly episodic drops of titles like Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train and Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, Darling in the FRANXX, and Fire Force S1 dubbed in Hindi and English. Radiant season one will join as a Hindi dub, along with continuing Hindi dubbed episodes of Ranking of Kings. Additional titles with Hindi or English dubs over the next three months include Akebi’s Sailor Uniform; Tokyo 24th Ward; Trapped in a Dating Sim; and Miss Kuroitsu. Current October season titles subtitled in English and available now include All Saints Street; Raven of the Inner Palace; Bocchi: The Rock; Do It Yourself!; Legend of Mana; Mobile Suit Gundam: WFM; and Berserk.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Crunchyroll will also begin making additional English (subtitled or dubbed) content from its library available to Indian subscribers on the first and third Wednesday of each month starting November. In India, Crunchyroll offers nearly 5,500 episodes of anime and 1,000 hours of dubbed content, with a goal of adding more content in the months to come.

The price of a Crunchyroll Premium membership in India is Rs. 79 per month for its Fan subscription tier and Rs. 99 per month for its Mega Fan tier subscription.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

“Crunchyroll will continue to increase our offerings of content and events to fans as our subscription base grows and access to anime explodes," Brady McCollum, chief operating officer at Crunchyroll said in a statement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP