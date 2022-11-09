Animation company Crunchyroll announces slate for India

Animation company Crunchyroll announces slate for India1 min read . 10:37 AM IST
Crunchyroll will also make English content from its library available to Indian subscribers on the first and third Wednesday of each month starting November.
Animation company Crunchyroll has announced its content and programming plans in India, with the streamer dropping series in Hindi and English with subtitles and dubs. Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between US-based Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Japan’s Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.
Indian audiences will see weekly episodic drops of titles like Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train and Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, Darling in the FRANXX, and Fire Force S1 dubbed in Hindi and English. Radiant season one will join as a Hindi dub, along with continuing Hindi dubbed episodes of Ranking of Kings. Additional titles with Hindi or English dubs over the next three months include Akebi’s Sailor Uniform; Tokyo 24th Ward; Trapped in a Dating Sim; and Miss Kuroitsu. Current October season titles subtitled in English and available now include All Saints Street; Raven of the Inner Palace; Bocchi: The Rock; Do It Yourself!; Legend of Mana; Mobile Suit Gundam: WFM; and Berserk.
Crunchyroll will also begin making additional English (subtitled or dubbed) content from its library available to Indian subscribers on the first and third Wednesday of each month starting November. In India, Crunchyroll offers nearly 5,500 episodes of anime and 1,000 hours of dubbed content, with a goal of adding more content in the months to come.
The price of a Crunchyroll Premium membership in India is Rs. 79 per month for its Fan subscription tier and Rs. 99 per month for its Mega Fan tier subscription.
“Crunchyroll will continue to increase our offerings of content and events to fans as our subscription base grows and access to anime explodes," Brady McCollum, chief operating officer at Crunchyroll said in a statement.