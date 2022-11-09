Animation company Crunchyroll announces slate for India

Indian audiences will see weekly episodic drops of titles like Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train and Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, Darling in the FRANXX, and Fire Force S1 dubbed in Hindi and English. Radiant season one will join as a Hindi dub, along with continuing Hindi dubbed episodes of Ranking of Kings. Additional titles with Hindi or English dubs over the next three months include Akebi’s Sailor Uniform; Tokyo 24th Ward; Trapped in a Dating Sim; and Miss Kuroitsu. Current October season titles subtitled in English and available now include All Saints Street; Raven of the Inner Palace; Bocchi: The Rock; Do It Yourself!; Legend of Mana; Mobile Suit Gundam: WFM; and Berserk.