Animation meets mythology: Can Mahavatar Narsimha’s ₹300 cr triumph spark change in Indian films?
The success of Mahavatar Narsimha, an animated mythological epic that was released without promotions or marketing this July and eventually grossed ₹300 crore, has proven to be a turning point, given animation’s long history of poor theatrical performance in the country.