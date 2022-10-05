Animation studio Cosmos Maya appoints Megha Tata as CEO

The Indian animation and visual effects industry, which commands around 10% of the global market share, has the potential to reach 20-25% by 2025, according to a recent media and entertainment industry report by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The two segments, which have together grown 17% from $0.7 billion in 2015 to $1.3 billion in 2019, can create 75,000-120,000 jobs over the next five years with their contribution to the nation’s gross domestic product rising by 0.06-0.08% over the same period, the report said. States such as Karnataka, Telangana, and Maharashtra are taking the lead in AVGC (animation, visual effects, gaming, comics) promotion through infrastructure and fiscal incentives.