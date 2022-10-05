Animation studio Cosmos Maya appoints Megha Tata as CEO

Tata’s appointment comes on the heels of the company’s recent announcement of a $50 million investment plan to facilitate growth and expansion in Europe and north America.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Animation company Cosmos-Maya India Pvt. Ltd. has appointment of Megha Tata as chief executive officer, who will oversee the firm’s operations and lead the animation studio into its next phase of growth, it said in a statement. Tata’s appointment comes on the heels of the company’s recent announcement of a $50 million investment plan to facilitate growth and expansion in Europe and north America.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Animation company Cosmos-Maya India Pvt. Ltd. has appointment of Megha Tata as chief executive officer, who will oversee the firm’s operations and lead the animation studio into its next phase of growth, it said in a statement. Tata’s appointment comes on the heels of the company’s recent announcement of a $50 million investment plan to facilitate growth and expansion in Europe and north America.
Tata comes with over three decades of experience in the management of television networks in the media and entertainment industry. Prior to Cosmos-Maya, she was managing director at Discovery Communications India. She has held leadership positions across other broadcast companies such as BTVI, HBO, Turner International India, and Star India. At Cosmos-Maya, Tata aims to leverage her expertise to drive the organisation’s next phase of growth, the company said.
Tata comes with over three decades of experience in the management of television networks in the media and entertainment industry. Prior to Cosmos-Maya, she was managing director at Discovery Communications India. She has held leadership positions across other broadcast companies such as BTVI, HBO, Turner International India, and Star India. At Cosmos-Maya, Tata aims to leverage her expertise to drive the organisation’s next phase of growth, the company said.
“I am thrilled to start my new journey with Cosmos-Maya. Animation is a sector that poses immense growth potential. Cosmos-Maya has been at the forefront of the industry in India and Asia and I look forward to working closely with the senior leadership team to create a vigorous growth path for the company," Tata said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Indian animation and visual effects industry, which commands around 10% of the global market share, has the potential to reach 20-25% by 2025, according to a recent media and entertainment industry report by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The two segments, which have together grown 17% from $0.7 billion in 2015 to $1.3 billion in 2019, can create 75,000-120,000 jobs over the next five years with their contribution to the nation’s gross domestic product rising by 0.06-0.08% over the same period, the report said. States such as Karnataka, Telangana, and Maharashtra are taking the lead in AVGC (animation, visual effects, gaming, comics) promotion through infrastructure and fiscal incentives.