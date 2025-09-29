Demon Slayer to the rescue: Theatres find a lease of life as anime goes mainstream in India
Summary
Demon Slayer’s success proves that Japanese anime, once a niche subcultural interest, has entered the mainstream, thanks to a loyal Gen Z fan base.
The unprecedented success of the Japanese animated dark fantasy film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba-Infinity Castle underscores India’s growing appetite for the genre, driven largely by Gen Z audiences.
