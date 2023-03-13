Animeta onboards first set of creators

“Reinventing themselves in every new video is a constant challenge that creators face and we are developing a content strategy engine to primarily address that creator problem. We come on board as exclusive partners, providing the entire media, brand, strategy, financial and content muscle so that the creators can only focus all their energies only on creating content," Devdatta Potnis, CEO, Animeta said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}