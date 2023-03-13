Animeta onboards first set of creators

Animeta onboards first set of creators1 min read . 04:49 PM IST
The company is bringing the studio model into the creator economy business with a focus on 16 categories.
Tech creator company Animeta has onboarded its first set of creator partners with a total monthly viewership of 1 billion plus and a cumulative subscriber base of over 50 million.
The company is bringing the studio model into the creator economy business with a focus on 16 categories. The first set of creators features five of these categories which include automobile, travel, people and vlogs, science and facts and food and drink.
“Reinventing themselves in every new video is a constant challenge that creators face and we are developing a content strategy engine to primarily address that creator problem. We come on board as exclusive partners, providing the entire media, brand, strategy, financial and content muscle so that the creators can only focus all their energies only on creating content," Devdatta Potnis, CEO, Animeta said in a statement.
The first list of Animeta exclusive creators include - Lakhan Rawat and Neetu Bisht Rawat, an Indian couple who create daily vlogs with their family; Faisal Khan, India’s first automobile creator; Gaurav Thakur, a YouTube educator, known for content around science, space, technology and facts; Manoj Malhotra, a traveller and vlogger and food channel FoodieWe, created by the trio Onkar, Mukti and Gautam.
Animeta invests in creators, and acquires exclusive 50% rights in all their content from the past, present and future, also their brand and talent rights; thereby focusing on their wholistic growth and a monetization plan so that the creators can focus only on creating content.
“We intend to bring about a meaningful difference in the lives of the Animeta exclusive creators while taking them multi-platform. Each of the creators comes with a unique edge and Animeta will ensure that we make them grow wholistically," Animeta chief operating officer, Vipasha Joshi said in a statement.