Anne Hathaway on Mary Magdalene and her gift to Jared Leto
- The star of ‘Armageddon Time’ offers tips for winning online auctions, divulges her reliance on zoodles and explains why she’s wearing whatever she wants
LATELY, actor Anne Hathaway has been listening to Harry Styles. Her two young sons are “very into him." But the Brooklyn-born Ms. Hathaway, who turns 40 this month, is also filming an adaptation of Robinne Lee’s 2017 novel “The Idea of You." In it, a divorced mother starts an affair with a boy bander who is seemingly inspired by Mr. Styles. “It’s a funny coincidence."
That project is a very different movie than this fall’s “Armageddon Time." Set in Queens in 1980, the drama sees a Jewish mother—Esther, played by Ms. Hathaway—negotiating her relationship with her family in a changing world. “I did as much research as I could. I like homework. I like asking questions," said the Academy Award winner and “WeCrashed" star. “I have a hungry mind."
Off screen, Ms. Hathaway is a newly minted fashion plate, thanks in part to stylist Erin Walsh and to wearing lively looks by brands such as Schiaparelli and Christopher John Rogers. Here, the actor talks about what feeds her mind and stomach—online auctions, zoodles (zucchini noodles)—and why she’d like to dine with Mary Magdalene.
I’ll never get rid of: the hats they put on my sons when they were born in the hospital. When I get my act together, I’ll put them in a book. Right now they’re in a bag in a special spot in my closet.
I recently binge watched: “The Sex Lives of College Girls," the Mindy Kaling show on HBO Max. The whole thing was filmed at Vassar College, where I went to school. It felt oddly personal to see all of these young women exist in a place where I had been at that same age.
My drink of choice is: a champagne glass with very cold sparkling water and five or six drops of Angostura Bitters. It’s a digestif. I don’t want to mislead someone and say it’s a sober drink. It’s not.
I am not: a sparkling-water snob. If it has bubbles, I’m thrilled. I like a Spindrift in lemon or raspberry-lime.
These days I dress with: joy and gratitude. It feels less serious. My stylist Erin Walsh describes it as “incidentally fabulous." In season 7 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars," contestant Raja got up and gave an address. Her thesis was we’re all going to die. I think about that when I get dressed—someday I’m going to die so I should wear whatever I like today.
My go-to wardrobe pieces are: oversize Nili Lotan jeans that I feel very chic in and an oversize Saint Laurent blazer. I usually pair those things with a ribbed tank top and a thin black cashmere sweater. There are other brands I like but those feel like intimate details. I don’t want people to feel excluded by the luxury of them.
I’m not dogmatic about: my beauty products. If I run out of face cream and I have a different brand, I’ll use it until it runs out. I cleanse and do all the things I need to do no matter how tired I am. I take my makeup off [before I go to bed].
The scent I wear is: Sheep’s Clothing by Henry Rose, which is Michelle Pfeiffer’s company. I started wearing it this summer. It made me feel happy and sensuous.
The best lip balm is: By Terry. It’s way outside a price range I find desirable, but once I used it, it was what my lips liked the most. I’ve made the investment.
At home, my favorite meal is: zoodles with tomato sauce, black olives and flaked tuna. I get the tomato sauce from a green grocer. I’m not particular about the tuna. I try to get the cleanest, best quality I can afford.
The dessert with the most enjoyable cake-to-frosting ratio is: the chocolate cake at the Polo Bar. They keep the frosting very thin and it has little chocolate pops on top.
The best advice my mom gave me is: stand up straight. Posture is everything.
I wasn’t born with: terrific strength, but through the serendipitous quality of my life, I’ve worked out [steadily] for the past few decades. Between four and six days a week [I do] resistance training, HIIT ballet and Pilates.
The book I recommend is: “Circe" by Madeline Miller. It’s “Odyssey" told from the goddess Circe’s point of view. The writing is incredible, and I love Greek mythology so it’s right in my wheelhouse.
My favorite visual artists are: Spencer Lewis, Tracey Emin and Jack Coulter. I have two Jack Coulter pieces. I find the poetry and purpose behind his artistic process deeply moving.
An app I use a lot is: LiveAuctioneers. You can find extraordinary deals. I got a pair of armchairs for one fiftieth the price [a designer friend said they were worth].
I always go into an online auction with: a top price. I’ve never had something where I must have it, no matter what. You have to know your upper limit. That’s the mentality you need.
My dream dinner party would include: Patti Smith, Leonardo da Vinci, Dolly Parton—and Mary Magdalene. There are a lot of theories about who she was. I want to know the real deal.
I waste time: when I’m nervous and panicky. If I feel I’m about to [act out of] fear, I tell myself, “This thing is going to happen however you feel about it so you might as well try to enjoy it." Surprisingly, it works.
I’ve gotten better at: giving gifts. When we wrapped “WeCrashed," I gave [my co-star] Jared Leto and the showrunners trees in a pot with a card that said, “We Grew." Hopefully [the trees are] thriving and everyone is too.
