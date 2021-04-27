Anthony Hopkins’ Oscar winner available in India

Having made his first professional stage appearance in the Palace Theatre, Swansea, in 1960, Hopkins’ first starring role in a film came in 1964 in Changes, a short directed by Drewe Henley, written and produced by James Scott. A breakthrough role in The Lion in Winter playing Richard the Lionheart, a performance which saw him nominated for the BAFTA Award for best actor in a supporting role was followed by his performance as British politician David Lloyd George in Young Winston in 1972, and as British Army officer John Frost in the World War II-set film A Bridge Too Far in 1977, both directed by Richard Attenborough.