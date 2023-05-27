Anurag Kashyap on selecting Sunny Leone for Kennedy, ‘needed a woman who is...’2 min read 27 May 2023, 10:12 PM IST
Kashyap in an interview said that he chose Sunny Leone for his movie Kennedy, because he required 'a woman over 40, who is sexualised by men around her, men who are in their 50s and 60s'
Anurag Kashyap, Indian filmmaker is known for his unusual take placed far away from mainstream conventual commercial movies, has talked about his pick for Kennedy movie-Sunny Leone.
