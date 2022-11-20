Anurag Thakur to inaugurate exhibition on ‘Indian Freedom movement and Cinema’ at 53rd IFFI

NEW DELHI :Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur will inaugurate the multimedia exhibition on ‘Indian Freedom movement and Cinema’ at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Monday.
The exhibition is organized by the Central Bureau of Communication, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in Panjim, Goa from 21-28 November, 2022 to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.
“The exhibition will consist of rare footages of Indian freedom movement. It aims to bring the contribution of freedom fighters to the masses and inspire the younger generation," said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
The exhibition depicts the chronological journey of the freedom struggle through a flip-book and panels on various heroes of freedom movement. “It also showcases films with them. The audio of inspirational speeches of freedom fighters, prominent songs which became voice of the movement and memorable dialogues that portray the freedom heroes are also part of this exhibition," the ministry added.
An immersive theatre room is also built where one can have a 360-degree experience of the first war of Independence of 1857.
“A film made on the Param Vir Chakra awardees is included in the exhibition to inspire the younger generation. There are multiple displays on the history of Indian Cinema, which were inspired by the freedom struggle," the ministry said.
There is also a separate creative display on Jallianwala Bagh and a section on ‘Azadi Quest’ game, where the visitors can play the game about the freedom movement. The movies made by Discovery channel on Journey of India as well as the animation series of Netflix and the recently made series Swaraj by DD will also be showcased.
