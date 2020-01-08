Anusha Shetty named chairman and CEO of Grey Group India

NEW DELHI : Anusha Shetty has been appointed chairman and group chief executive (CEO) of WPP Plc-owned Grey Group India. She replaces Yashaswini Samat who will be relocating to Singapore to take up a senior integrated role at the agency.

Shetty is currently serving as the CEO of digital agency Autumn Worldwide (now called AutumnGrey) which she incubated in 2005. Grey Group acquired a majority stake in the agency in 2018.

Shetty will continue to report to global COO and chairman and CEO, Grey Asia Middle East and Africa (AMEA), Nirvik Singh and will work closely with him to ensure a seamless transition of leadership.

“Anusha is one of those unique talents who possess a rare combination of digital and social media knowledge along with entrepreneurial flair and business acumen. She is a natural-born leader who along with her team will bring ideal digital, creative and business solutions to clients across various industries. I think with her wealth of experience she is the right person to take the agency to the next level. This is very much a game-changing moment for Grey India," said Singh in a statement.

With over 20 years of marketing and advertising experience and a career spanning across India and Silicon Valley, Shetty has worked with agencies such as Lintas and Euro RSCG working on multiple brands including Intel, Titan and Honeywell among others.





“Convergence as a topic is not new but to see this in action by driving value for our clients and end consumers is a dream for all of us. The breakdown of communication silos is the only way to create a future agency model and I’m delighted to lead this journey with Sandipan," said Shetty.





As part of the rejig, Grey Group has also promoted its chief creative officer Sandipan Bhattacharyya as managing director (MD) of the group. In the newly created role Bhattacharyya will be responsible for driving Grey’s mandate of effective work to the next level.





With over 20 years of experience in advertising, Bhattacharyya has worked with BBDO India, Enterprise Nexus and Saatchi & Saatchi.





“Anusha and I are both intensely creative beings who think of ideas as a business multiplier, and we’re cooking up a hot new sauce. Watch this space or better still, give us a call," said Bhattacharyya.