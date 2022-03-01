New Delhi: Actor Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz on Tuesday said it will launch an over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platform in the first quarter of 2023 called Clean OTT. The service will place women-driven storylines, actors, directors, and producers at the heart of its content library for global audiences, it said in a statement.

Clean Slate Filmz is known for movies like NH10 and Pari and web originals like Bulbbul and Paatal Lok. The production house had recently announced a $54mn content deal with Amazon Prime and Netflix.

Declining to share details on investment, the flagship company, Clean Slate Filmz said its founders are investing in developing the OTT platform and the plan is to work with institutional and individual investors who believe in the vision.

Clean OTT content will comprise international and regional projects across films, web series, and docu-series. These will include originally curated and produced works by Clean and pre-selected projects that meet the Clean OTT messaging framework by other producers from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. The library will showcase the credentials of an experienced team of directors, scriptwriters, actors, and producers associated with Clean Slate Filmz, as well as giving rise to emerging talent, the company said.

Clean OTT will be driven by an annual subscription model and will initially launch in India before expanding to markets such as the UK, the US, Canada, and the UAE – all of which host a significant diaspora community. The content, though frequently localised in its production, will be strategically chosen to have a resonance with worldwide audiences, the company said.

“I am conscious of the responsibility that entertainment platforms have in producing and promoting stories that do not endorse bias. For centuries patriarchy has governed storytelling, and I have always felt men play an equal part in shifting the narrative, conversation, and power shifts. When the voices of women are heard, it teaches us new perspectives which, as an audience and filmmaker, are just as compelling and interesting," Karnesh Ssharma, founder of Clean OTT said in a statement.

