Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz to launch women-focused OTT platform

“I am conscious of the responsibility that entertainment platforms have in producing and promoting stories that do not endorse bias. For centuries patriarchy has governed storytelling, and I have always felt men play an equal part in shifting the narrative, conversation, and power shifts. When the voices of women are heard, it teaches us new perspectives which, as an audience and filmmaker, are just as compelling and interesting," Karnesh Ssharma, founder of Clean OTT said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}