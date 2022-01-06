NEW DELHI : Actor Anushka Sharma will return to movie screens after an over three-year hiatus with Netflix’s new film Chakda Xpress on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Directed by Prosit Roy, the film is being produced by Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz. The company had earlier collaborated with Netflix on their original film Bulbbul.

“It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket," Sharma said in a statement.

To be sure, over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms are following the tried and tested Bollywood model of finding appeal in stories based on real people and incidents with biopics and documentaries.

While Netflix saw traction for its film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, the real-life story of an Indian Air Force officer, Bad Boy Billionaires —a four-part documentary on Indian businessmen Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Subrato Roy and Ramalinga Raju was greatly appreciated.

While Searching for Sheela, a documentary on Ma Anand Sheela a former associate of the controversial spiritual guru Osho Rajneesh was launched last year on Netflix, SonyLIV’s Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story remains one of the most popular shows in the webspace.

Incidentally, The Big Bull, a more fictionalized take on Mehta proved to be the biggest opener of 2021 for platform Disney+ Hotstar after its premiere in April. Platform owners and content creators say while purchasing rights to document someone’s life or to a book on them may be expensive, the charm of real-life stories lies in their complex and layered structure. As a diverse country, India throws up plenty of examples of figures that are inspiring, whom people are curious about or who have already garnered public attention in the past.

