Anushka Sharma to star in Netflix film ‘Chakda Xpress’ based on Jhulan Goswami

Incidentally, The Big Bull, a more fictionalized take on Mehta proved to be the biggest opener of 2021 for platform Disney+ Hotstar after its premiere in April. Platform owners and content creators say while purchasing rights to document someone’s life or to a book on them may be expensive, the charm of real-life stories lies in their complex and layered structure. As a diverse country, India throws up plenty of examples of figures that are inspiring, whom people are curious about or who have already garnered public attention in the past.