Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Media /  Anushka Sharma to star in Netflix film ‘Chakda Xpress’ based on Jhulan Goswami

Anushka Sharma to star in Netflix film ‘Chakda Xpress’ based on Jhulan Goswami

Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami.
2 min read . 10:29 AM IST Lata Jha

  • Directed by Prosit Roy, ‘Chakda Xpress’ is being produced by Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz. The company had earlier collaborated with Netflix on their original film ‘Bulbbul’.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Actor Anushka Sharma will return to movie screens after an over three-year hiatus with Netflix’s new film Chakda Xpress on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. 

NEW DELHI : Actor Anushka Sharma will return to movie screens after an over three-year hiatus with Netflix’s new film Chakda Xpress on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. 

Directed by Prosit Roy, the film is being produced by Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz. The company had earlier collaborated with Netflix on their original film Bulbbul.

Directed by Prosit Roy, the film is being produced by Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz. The company had earlier collaborated with Netflix on their original film Bulbbul.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket," Sharma said in a statement.

To be sure, over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms are following the tried and tested Bollywood model of finding appeal in stories based on real people and incidents with biopics and documentaries.

While Netflix saw traction for its film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, the real-life story of an Indian Air Force officer, Bad Boy Billionaires —a four-part documentary on Indian businessmen Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Subrato Roy and Ramalinga Raju was greatly appreciated.

While Searching for Sheela, a documentary on Ma Anand Sheela a former associate of the controversial spiritual guru Osho Rajneesh was launched last year on Netflix, SonyLIV’s Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story remains one of the most popular shows in the webspace.

Incidentally, The Big Bull, a more fictionalized take on Mehta proved to be the biggest opener of 2021 for platform Disney+ Hotstar after its premiere in April. Platform owners and content creators say while purchasing rights to document someone’s life or to a book on them may be expensive, the charm of real-life stories lies in their complex and layered structure. As a diverse country, India throws up plenty of examples of figures that are inspiring, whom people are curious about or who have already garnered public attention in the past.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!