Anushka Shetty-Madhavan's 'Nishabdham' to be released on Amazon Prime Video

Popular Malayalam playback singer Najim Arshad is pleased as punch as his duet with Harini, picturised on Madhavan and Anushka Shetty in the Telugu movie 'Nishabdham' has been released on video-sharing platform YouTube.

Music for the song 'Madhuramithe' has been composed by Gopi Sundar, Arshad told P T I.

The Hemant Madhukar-directed film, which is being dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam, will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video on October 2, he said.

This is not his first Telugu song: he has crooned in two Telugu movies earlier.

"But this is my first foray in a big-budget Telugu movie with an ensemble of actors like Anushka and Madhavan," he said.

The Tamil version of the song is being rendered by Karthik.

This is Arshad's first release on an OTT platform after lockdown curbs were eased and the happiness was evident in his voice.

The recording was done at Sundar's studio at Ernakulam in Kerala before the COVID-19 lockdown was announced in the last week of March.

Prior to that, Arshad had rendered a host of melodious numbers, particularly 'Aathmaavile' in the Malayalam blockbuster 'Kettyolaanu Ente Maalaakha'--"my last release before the lockdown was imposed."

The other chartbusters were 'Kanno nilakayal' in 'Oru Yamandan Premakadha', 'Neelime neelime' in 'Pranayameenukalude Kadal', 'Enthoram enthoram' in 'Children's Park' and 'Onavillane' (Adyarathri).

He has recorded other songs also, but the lockdown has stalled the release.

Arshad is disappointed that the shutdown has put on hold the Kavya Prakash-directed 'Vaanku.'

It was due for a March release but the pandemic played spoilsport.

He did a TV programme titled 'Lal Onam Nallonam' during the Onam festival.

"It was done in line with the standard operating procedures, and only those who tested negative for the coronavirus were allowed for the shoot."

Arshad has composed some songs for his Youtube channel which he is developing.

"For me, the last few months have been a blur, largely because of my 15-month old son...anyway,I am looking forward to the Telugu movie release," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via