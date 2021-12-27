NEW DELHI: Aditya Birla-owned content house Applause Entertainment has announced a new film titled Jab Khuli Kitaab starring Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia and Aparshakti Khurrana. It will be directed by actor Saurabh Shukla.

Last month, Applause had partnered with Ellipsis Entertainment, known for films like Neerja and Tumhari Sulu, for a new film starring Vidya Balan, Prateik Gandhi of Scam 1992 fame, Ileana D’Cruze, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

To be sure, trade experts expect the film exhibition business to make a full recovery by 2022 when a series of big-budget movies are lined up for release. A healthy pipeline of movies is already being rolled out though.

However, big-ticket Bollywood and southern films like Prithviraj, Radhe Shyam and RRR, slated for release January onwards, are likely to eat into the business of smaller-budget films. Trade experts said multiplexes should nurture these smaller films as it’s easier for them to go directly to digital platforms. Plus they are required to fill in theatres in the absence of bigger films that are staggered over the year. Even though multiplexes are often accused of ignoring smaller regional language films, cinema owners will have to strategize shows and timings based on locations and target audience.

Right now, it’s a case of more, the merrier. Every film that releases in theatres will help get the cycle going, according to trade experts, and audience confidence in theatres will improve with every new film. Earlier, multiplexes never gave these smaller films a fair chance. But if not nurtured now, they will lose them to OTT. And it is these small films that take up nearly 30-35 weeks in theatres every year and bring a crucial 40% of the revenue. Although smaller-budget titles were critically acclaimed even before the pandemic, these films were not in the limelight. They are now getting due credit and reaching out to wider audiences because of different communication and their release on OTT platforms.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.