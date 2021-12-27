Applause Entertainment announces new film

Right now, it’s a case of more, the merrier. Every film that releases in theatres will help get the cycle going, according to trade experts, and audience confidence in theatres will improve with every new film. Earlier, multiplexes never gave these smaller films a fair chance. But if not nurtured now, they will lose them to OTT. And it is these small films that take up nearly 30-35 weeks in theatres every year and bring a crucial 40% of the revenue. Although smaller-budget titles were critically acclaimed even before the pandemic, these films were not in the limelight. They are now getting due credit and reaching out to wider audiences because of different communication and their release on OTT platforms.