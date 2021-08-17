Applause Entertainment partners Amar Chitra Katha to create animation content

As a part of the collaboration, the studio has acquired the license to the Amar Chitra Katha’s catalogue comprising more than 400 titles which will be developed and produced into animated content. So far Applause has produced and released 25 original series such as Scam 1992, Criminal Justice, City of Dreams, Undekhi, Mind the Malhotras and Hostages, among others, that have streamed on Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime, SonyLIV, Netflix and MX Player.

Amar Chitra Katha titles cut across genres such as epics and mythology, history, fables and humour, stories of bravehearts and visionaries. Founded in 1967 by the legendary Anant Pai, Amar Chitra Katha has been a pioneer in comic book storytelling for children and is a cultural phenomenon in India.

“Like millions of other people, I have grown up reading these comics and as a child, imagined them with dynamic visuals and dramatic sound and action. This is our opportunity to realize that dream. This partnership is also a small step towards helping export Indian culture by taking a unique and deep-rooted cultural brand like Amar Chitra Katha to screens across the globe," Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said in a statement.

In the recent past, Amar Chitra Katha has forayed into the digital space with all its books available on the Amar Chitra Katha app, besides remaining present on multiple digital platforms such as Alexa, YouTube and others.

Preeti Vyas, president and CEO, Amar Chitra Katha said the partnership with Applause Entertainment would help to take its rich storytelling heritage to Indian and global audiences through animation. “While we continue to keep our founder, Anant Pai's dream alive by telling new stories and creating fresh content in print and digital formats, we are also keen on presenting our stories in an animated avatar. We are confident that the (Applause) team, by adapting our stories to animation will help in providing the new and future generations of Indians a crucial link to our past," Vyas added.

