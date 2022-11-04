Applause Entertainment partners yes Studios to adapt international formats

“We’ve always been looking to reach out to companies whose international formats we can reimagine for Indian audiences. The first criterion is for us to be intrigued by the concept and then see if it can be retold keeping in mind our social fabric and local settings," Sameer Nair, chief executive officer, Applause Entertainment said. Sharon Levi, managing director of yes Studios said the company is open to collaborating with all streamers and broadcasters in India and isn’t signing any exclusive deals.