Applause Entertainment partners Zindagi to create south Asian content

Aditya Birla-owned content studio Applause Entertainment has partnered Zindagi to lead investment in South Asian content creation that can connect with global audiences, the two companies said in a statement.

Zindagi, a flagship channel launched in 2014, owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, is known for stories from across the border, including shows like Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Aunn Zara besides originals such as Churails, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, Dhoop ki Deewar and others. While it was launched in 2020 on Zee’s video streaming platform ZEE5, it has recently returned to television as a DTH value-added service provider.

"Working with Shailja Kejriwal is like revisiting a cherished chapter of our creative journey. Our shared vision and passion for storytelling have always been the driving force of our partnership. Now, with the world as our canvas and the OTT stage as our platform, we're thrilled to collaborate once more, bringing the rich tapestry of South Asian content to a global audience," Sameer Nair, managing director of Applause Entertainment, said in a statement.

Applause is known for shows such as Scam 1992- the Harshad Mehta Story, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, Criminal Justice and others. Nair and Shailja Kejriwal, who is now chief creative officer of Special Projects at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, have worked together at Star Plus and Imagine in the past.