NEW DELHI: Aditya Birla Group-owned content studio Applause Entertainment, has announced a biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, based on the writings of historian and author Ramachandra Guha. The project will be a multi-season series adapted from his two books – Gandhi Before India and Gandhi - The Years that Changed the World. Pratik Gandhi, of Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story fame, will play the lead.

Applause is known for shows like Criminal Justice, Hostages, The Office, among others.

“Ramachandra Guha is a historian and storyteller par excellence, and we are honoured to adapt his classic books - Gandhi before India, and Gandhi - The Years That Changed the World - to screen. We believe that only a richly layered, multi season drama series will do real justice to Gandhi and to all the great personalities that embed the proud and illustrious history of India’s freedom struggle. This is a story of the birthing of modern India for a global audience," Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said in a statement.

Guha added that Gandhi’s work transformed the world, and his legacy still sparks the most intense debates. “His life was an epic journey, played out across three great countries: India, England and South Africa. He fought nobly for freedom, for inter-faith harmony, and for the rights of the underprivileged. Along the way he made many friends and not a few enemies too. I am delighted that my books on Gandhi are now being adapted for this ambitious and exciting series being produced by Applause Entertainment. I am confident that it will bring the complex contours of Gandhi’s life and the moral essence of his teachings to viewers across the globe," he said in a statement.