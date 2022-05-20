Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Media /  Applause Entertainment to adapt Ramachandra Guha’s books for series on Gandhi

Applause Entertainment to adapt Ramachandra Guha’s books for series on Gandhi

Applause Entertainment, has announced a biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, based on the writings of historian and author Ramachandra Guha.
1 min read . 10:16 AM ISTLata Jha

  • Applause is known for shows like Criminal Justice, Hostages, The Office, among others

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Aditya Birla Group-owned content studio Applause Entertainment, has announced a biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, based on the writings of historian and author Ramachandra Guha. The project will be a multi-season series adapted from his two books – Gandhi Before India and Gandhi - The Years that Changed the World. Pratik Gandhi, of Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story fame, will play the lead.

NEW DELHI: Aditya Birla Group-owned content studio Applause Entertainment, has announced a biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, based on the writings of historian and author Ramachandra Guha. The project will be a multi-season series adapted from his two books – Gandhi Before India and Gandhi - The Years that Changed the World. Pratik Gandhi, of Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story fame, will play the lead.

Applause is known for shows like Criminal Justice, Hostages, The Office, among others.

Applause is known for shows like Criminal Justice, Hostages, The Office, among others.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“Ramachandra Guha is a historian and storyteller par excellence, and we are honoured to adapt his classic books - Gandhi before India, and Gandhi - The Years That Changed the World - to screen. We believe that only a richly layered, multi season drama series will do real justice to Gandhi and to all the great personalities that embed the proud and illustrious history of India’s freedom struggle. This is a story of the birthing of modern India for a global audience," Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said in a statement.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Guha added that Gandhi’s work transformed the world, and his legacy still sparks the most intense debates. “His life was an epic journey, played out across three great countries: India, England and South Africa. He fought nobly for freedom, for inter-faith harmony, and for the rights of the underprivileged. Along the way he made many friends and not a few enemies too. I am delighted that my books on Gandhi are now being adapted for this ambitious and exciting series being produced by Applause Entertainment. I am confident that it will bring the complex contours of Gandhi’s life and the moral essence of his teachings to viewers across the globe," he said in a statement.