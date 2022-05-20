Applause Entertainment to adapt Ramachandra Guha’s books for series on Gandhi

Guha added that Gandhi’s work transformed the world, and his legacy still sparks the most intense debates. “His life was an epic journey, played out across three great countries: India, England and South Africa. He fought nobly for freedom, for inter-faith harmony, and for the rights of the underprivileged. Along the way he made many friends and not a few enemies too. I am delighted that my books on Gandhi are now being adapted for this ambitious and exciting series being produced by Applause Entertainment. I am confident that it will bring the complex contours of Gandhi’s life and the moral essence of his teachings to viewers across the globe," he said in a statement.