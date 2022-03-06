Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Industry / Media /  Applause Entertainment to stream new show on ZEE5

Applause Entertainment to stream new show on ZEE5

Bloody Brothers is set to begin on 18 March.
2 min read . 12:00 PM IST Lata Jha

  • The content studio will bring out a new show called Bloody Brothers on ZEE5 starring Mohd Zeeshan Ayub and Jaideep Ahlawat

NEW DELHI : Aditya Birla-owned content studio Applause Entertainment will bring out a new show called Bloody Brothers on ZEE5 starring Mohd Zeeshan Ayub and Jaideep Ahlawat on 18 March. This December, the two companies had announced partnership for a slate of shows to be produced in Hindi.

The first of these titles, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment and directed by Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee, streamed in January 2022. It starred Naseeruddin Shah along with Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Anya Singh, Raghubir Yadav, Cyrus Sahukar, Varun Thakur and Anurag Sinha.

Applause is known for shows such as Criminal Justice, Hostages and City of Dreams.

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, had earlier said that over the past four years, the company has created a diverse slate of content and explored stories across genres, languages and geographies and that this partnership with ZEE5 could help contribute to the latter’s global ambition.

To strengthen its content slate, this June, ZEE5 had announced a partnership with The Viral Fever (TVF), the video-on-demand service and YouTube channel owned by TVF Media Labs.

As part of the deal, ZEE5 will exclusively stream upcoming seasons of TVF shows such as Pitchers Season 2, Tripling Season 3, Humorously Yours Season 3, and other titles such as Engineering Girls Season 2 and The Aam Aadmi Family Season 4. ZEE5 will also add 13 TVF shows to its AVoD (advertising video-on-demand) platform.

“Being a consumer-first brand, our intent has always been to deliver real, relevant and resonant content to our audiences. This year, ZEE5 has made a concerted effort to associate with premium content creators across languages and genres. We are glad to bring a like-minded partner on board to create compelling content together and launch quality originals," Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India had said in a statement.

