New Delhi: Aditya Birla-owned content studio Applause Entertainment will stream its next original Call my Agent: Bollywood on Netflix. A reimagining of French Series Dix Pour Cent , the series showcasing the world of talent agents in Bollywood , is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay and is directed by Shaad Ali. It stars Rajat Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, Soni Razdan and others in lead roles.

Applause is known for shows such as Scam 1992-The Harshad Mehta Story on SonyLIV and Criminal Justice on Disney+ Hotstar.

Earlier this year, Netflix had completed five years of launch in India and had announced 40 plus originals, saying it is looking at expanding its slate by nearly three times as compared to 2020 as it programmes across languages and genres. Upcoming films on the service include Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Bulbul Tarang, Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka, Karan Johar’s production Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Abbas Mustan directed Penthouse, among others. Web shows include the next seasons of Mismatched, Little Things, Jamtara- Sabka Number Ayega, Masaba Masaba, Delhi Crime, She, Kota Factory and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, besides specials with a range of comics including Kapil Sharma.

Netflix added 1.5 million paid memberships globally in the June quarter. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, parts of which continue to be impacted, represented about two-thirds of its paid net adds in the period at 1.02 million. While the company does not disclose India-specific numbers, they are said to hover around the 4.6 million mark, according to Media Partners Asia, an independent provider of research, advisory and consulting services across media, telecom and technology industries in Asia Pacific.

In September 2020, Netflix India partnered Reliance Jio, to offer a free mobile-only subscription to post-paid subscribers for plans starting at $5.3 per month ( ₹399).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!