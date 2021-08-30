Applause to bring new show ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’ to Netflix

Earlier this year, Netflix had completed five years of launch in India and had announced 40 plus originals, saying it is looking at expanding its slate by nearly three times as compared to 2020 as it programmes across languages and genres. Upcoming films on the service include Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Bulbul Tarang, Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka, Karan Johar’s production Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Abbas Mustan directed Penthouse, among others. Web shows include the next seasons of Mismatched, Little Things, Jamtara- Sabka Number Ayega, Masaba Masaba, Delhi Crime, She, Kota Factory and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, besides specials with a range of comics including Kapil Sharma.