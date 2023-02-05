Apple CEO praises Vishal Bhardwaj for ‘Fursat’ movie shot on iPhone
Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, 'Fursat' is a short film shot on an iPhone and stars Ishaan and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles.
Apple CEO Tim Cook on Saturday praised Indian filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and Ishan Khatter's recently released short film ‘Fursat’, which was shot on iPhone14 pro. He shared the link to the movie on his official Twitter handle.
