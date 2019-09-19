NEW DELHI : American multinational technology company Apple Inc. has announced a distribution partnership with Eros Now, the over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform owned by Eros International Plc. The Cupertino-headquartered firm that launched its new Apple TV Plus services yesterday will showcase Eros Now content on its various devices including iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple TV. Eros Now is the only Indian service in the nearly 20 deals Apple has announced. Other brands include CBS, Comedy Central, HBO and Sundance Now.

“Apple has a mammoth distribution network and is also looking to consolidate its content play. This is a win-win situation for both of us," said Kishore Lulla, chairman, Eros International. As part of the deal, Eros is looking at an RPU (revenue per user) of anything between $1-4 per month from countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Africa, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Europe, Canada and the US. There will be a la carte and bundled services for Eros content including movies, music and web originals on the basis of which the Indian company will be paid per country per subscriber by Apple.

Lulla declined to disclose the financial details of the deal but called it a huge pay for Eros. The Eros Now logo appeared at the Apple TV unveiling yesterday but the company did not respond to emails seeking an official comment.

To be sure, Eros International that is increasingly shifting its focus to the digital space, has committed to spending $50-70 million annually on web originals. Apart from shows like Operation Cobra, Smoke and Flip, it added a new category titled Eros Now Quickie to its offerings late last year. The mini-series are 8-10 minute narratives that play out over 8-10 episodes and multiple seasons each. Eros Now has also announced an integration deal with the UK-based TV and broadband company Virgin Media in order to expand its international presence. The collaboration will provide Virgin TV customers in the UK direct access to the Eros Now library of films, original web-series, music, and short-format content.