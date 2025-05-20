Why aggregation could be a game changer for niche OTTs
SummaryAggregation allows niche streaming services to reach broader audiences and enhance visibility. Platforms like hoichoi and Apple TV+ benefit from partnerships with major aggregators, leading to higher user engagement and potential for direct subscriptions
With niche streaming platforms, including international players like Apple TV+ and regional services such as hoichoi and Chaupal, now bundled into popular aggregation services, industry experts see an opportunity for these platforms to move closer to the mainstream in a cluttered OTT economy.