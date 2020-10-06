Apps, music cos join hands

Homegrown short-video platforms such as Moj, Chingari, Rizzle and MX Taka Tak plan to spend ₹200 crore a year each to buy licences for popular songs after music publishers served legal notices to the apps for using copyrighted material without permission, industry executives said.

ShareChat, which owns the short video platform Moj, has tied up with T-Series, Times Music, and Zee Music, while Chingari has inked a deal with T-Series. The Bhushan Kumar-owned T-Series had sent copyright infringement notices to content sharing mobile applications, including Roposo, Triller, Taka Tak, Josh, Mitron and Snack Video in August.

A bunch of homegrown short-video platforms are trying to fill the void left by the ban on Chinese apps, including TikTok, earlier this year. These video-sharing platforms were aware of the need for legitimate music libraries, but industry experts said they were complicit till the ban on TikTok threw open the Indian market and music labels such as T-Series and Sony realized they had no intention to respect the right of copyright owners.

“This is a direct result of the ban. Before that, homegrown apps were never interested in acquiring music licences, and the general belief was the user is responsible for whatever he chooses to lip-sync or dance to. However, post the TikTok ban, they realized the huge user base they could access and the fact that labels such as T-Series were starting to come after them," said a music copyright expert on the condition of anonymity.

The recent initiative will not only bring in a new stream of revenue for music labels but will also be a way to promote their content and help users discover such offerings, said Shahir Muneer, founder and director, Divo Music, a south Indian music label.

Kumar, managing director of T-Series, said while announcing the deal with Chingari that the mutually beneficial agreement helps amalgamate social media and music while promoting business ethics. It sets the right precedent for social media platforms and music rights owners to work and evolve together, he said.

ShareChat was always aware of the need for legitimate music libraries under the public performance criteria of the Copyright Act and believes in going all out to partner with music labels to create the best social experiences possible for its users, said the company’s director, Berges Y. Malu. ShareChat has also signed up with Saregama, Yash Raj Music, and south Indian label Lahari Music, and is closing deals with Tips Music, Sony and Hungama.

“Chinese apps had distorted the market with huge, disproportionate sums of money. Now that they are not there, it has created a more level-playing field," Malu said.

Some labels quote huge sums to licence their libraries, but the idea is to look at affordable partners, said Lakshminath Dondeti, co-founder, Rizzle. “In the US, the deals are made based on monthly active users on the platform, and the label may charge a variable later. However, that is not happening in India though we will soon reach a point where we realise we have to co-exist and there’s money to be made for everyone," Dondeti said.

