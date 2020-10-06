Apps, music cos join hands

Some labels quote huge sums to licence their libraries, but the idea is to look at affordable partners, said Lakshminath Dondeti, co-founder, Rizzle. “In the US, the deals are made based on monthly active users on the platform, and the label may charge a variable later. However, that is not happening in India though we will soon reach a point where we realise we have to co-exist and there’s money to be made for everyone," Dondeti said.