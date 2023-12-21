comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 21 2023 13:38:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.45 0.58%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 300.35 0.77%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 232.8 2.46%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 638.6 0.39%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 710.2 0.74%
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Aquaman 2 advance booking: Jason Momoa's movie expected to earn 2 crore on Day 1
Back Back

Aquaman 2 advance booking: Jason Momoa's movie expected to earn ₹2 crore on Day 1

 Livemint

Aquaman 2 advance booking: With a new director, James Wan, at the helm and a star-studded cast that includes Patrick Wilson, and Dolph Lundgren, the film is poised to be a major box office hit.

Aquaman 2 advance booking: In India, where Aquaman was a colossal hit in 2018, multiplexes are expected to witness a particularly enthusiastic response. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)Premium
Aquaman 2 advance booking: In India, where Aquaman was a colossal hit in 2018, multiplexes are expected to witness a particularly enthusiastic response. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Aquaman 2 advance booking: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released worldwide on December 22. So, excitement is at an all-time high. Aquaman 2 promises to be an even bigger and bolder adventure than its predecessor. With a new director, James Wan, at the helm and a star-studded cast that includes Patrick Wilson, and Dolph Lundgren, the film is poised to be a major box-office hit.

What is the budget for the movie?

In India, where Aquaman was a colossal hit in 2018, multiplexes are expected to witness a particularly enthusiastic response. This time, however, the movie will have tough competition from Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Reben Star Prabhas' Salaar.

Also Read: Dunki first reviews are out! Shah Rukh Khan’s fans call it better than Pathaan, Jawan; ‘ 2,000 crore to banta hai’

It's important to note that the film's hefty budget of around $200 million puts considerable pressure on its performance. To recoup its investment, Aquaman 2 needs to make a global splash, exceeding the original's impressive $1.1-billion haul.

Will Amber Heard be seen in Aquaman 2?

Leading the charge is Jason Momoa as the titular Aquaman, along with returning cast members Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, and Nicole Kidman. Joining them are exciting newcomers like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Dolph Lundgren, promising fresh depth and intrigue to the underwater world.

Also Read: Prabhas-starrer Salaar to not screen in PVR INOX, Miraj Cinemas in South; here's why

Will Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ride the wave of advance booking enthusiasm and make box office history? Or, will it get swept away by the currents of competition and high expectations? Only time, and the ticket sales in the coming weeks, will tell.

Aquaman 2 estimated collection Day 1

The estimated numbers for the Jason Momoa movie suggest that it will fetch around 2 crore, as per Sacnilk. The competition from the other two large-scale movies seems to have harmed the prospects of the movie. 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 21 Dec 2023, 12:55 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App