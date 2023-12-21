Aquaman 2 advance booking: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released worldwide on December 22. So, excitement is at an all-time high. Aquaman 2 promises to be an even bigger and bolder adventure than its predecessor. With a new director, James Wan, at the helm and a star-studded cast that includes Patrick Wilson, and Dolph Lundgren, the film is poised to be a major box-office hit.

What is the budget for the movie?

In India, where Aquaman was a colossal hit in 2018, multiplexes are expected to witness a particularly enthusiastic response. This time, however, the movie will have tough competition from Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Reben Star Prabhas' Salaar.

It's important to note that the film's hefty budget of around $200 million puts considerable pressure on its performance. To recoup its investment, Aquaman 2 needs to make a global splash, exceeding the original's impressive $1.1-billion haul.

Will Amber Heard be seen in Aquaman 2?

Leading the charge is Jason Momoa as the titular Aquaman, along with returning cast members Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, and Nicole Kidman. Joining them are exciting newcomers like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Dolph Lundgren, promising fresh depth and intrigue to the underwater world.

Will Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ride the wave of advance booking enthusiasm and make box office history? Or, will it get swept away by the currents of competition and high expectations? Only time, and the ticket sales in the coming weeks, will tell.

Aquaman 2 estimated collection Day 1

The estimated numbers for the Jason Momoa movie suggest that it will fetch around ₹2 crore, as per Sacnilk. The competition from the other two large-scale movies seems to have harmed the prospects of the movie.

