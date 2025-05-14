A.R. Rahman case revives a frequent clash. But the remedy is hard to find
SummaryThe Delhi High Court's ruling against A. R. Rahman in a copyright case underscores the complexities of using classical music in modern compositions. Experts call for clearer documentation and permissions to navigate the legal challenges of originality versus derivation in music adaptations.
The copyright dispute between celebrated composer A. R. Rahman and the Junior Dagar brothers has brought into the spotlight a frequent clash between Indian classical music and mainstream film compositions. It's a subject mired in grey areas, where it's tough to separate inspiration from outright infringement.