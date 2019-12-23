Technology is truly bringing the world closer. Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities offer new opportunities, revealing unexplored, untapped markets with very different needs, views and taste. A new world order has emerged and leading this change is New Bharat, almost changing the perception of ‘India’ that marketers once held.

However, are marketers ready to navigate their way through it? What lies at the crux of the communication that will help brands ride this wave of change and establish themselves as market leaders? Moreover, as the product gets more localised, the consumer journey gets more personalised and technology dominates every aspect of this revolution, what lies ahead for brands?

To know more, tune in to the tenth episode of HT Brand Studio Live, Season 2. The show will be webcast from the Mint Facebook page at 10 am on December 24.

Leaders such as Ruchira Jaitly (HMD Global), Tejinder Gill (Truecaller), Saugata Bagchi (Tata Communications Ltd) and Ali Imran (Ashoka University) will be sharing their insights on this topic.

Themes will decode diverse consumer segments and brand-building opportunities, the future of retail, localised products and insights pertaining to the new-age consumers and so on.

HT Brand Studio Live is hosted jointly by HT Brand Studio and DMAasia, and is a part of the HT Brand Leadership Series, an annual property hosted under the domain of HT.com that has content around breakthroughs in marketing. It is anchored by Rameet Arora, COO, HT Digital Streams.

The previous episode had leaders such as Nimisha Jain (Boston Consulting Group), Dheeraj Sinha (Leo Burnett), Archana Aggarwal (Airtel), Puneet Das (TATA Global Beverages) and Nikhil Kakkar (Gold’s Gym India) sharing their insights on New Bharat and what it means for marketers.

The eight episode had brandmasters such as Dilen Gandhi (PepsiCo India), Virginia Sharma (LinkedIn), Shashank Srivastava (Maruti Suzuki), Priyanka Gill (POPxo), Nitesh Tiwari (filmmaker, writer and director), Mandar Natekar (KidZania), Amit Ramani (Awfis) talking about brands breaking new ground.