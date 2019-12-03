Arijit Singh, ‘Kabir Singh’ dominate Spotify in 2019

Continuing his winning streak as one of the most popular voices in India, playback singer Arijit Singh emerged as the most streamed artiste on Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify for 2019. Controversial romantic drama Kabir Singh, in which Singh has sung two chartbusters, is the most streamed album of the year while his two tracks, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage and Bekhayali rank second and third among the most streamed songs of the year, a list topped by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Senorita.

32-year old Singh, who has sung over 450 songs, in a career spanning less than a decade, has emerged as Bollywood’s favourite male voice, after hits like Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), Ae Watan (Raazi) and Mast Magan (2 States), among several others. His chartbusters in Kabir Singh survived the storm of criticism against the film for its misogynistic content, with its plot revolving around an alcoholic surgeon who drinks himself to self-destruction. The Shahid Kapoor-starrer had made more than ₹276 crore in box office collections.

Bollywood singer and composer Tanishk Bagchi (known for rehashes like the Humma Song, Tamma Tamma Again and Aankh Marey), Dhvani Bhanushali (best known for the Dilbar remix from Satyameva Jayate) and Asees Kaur (Kapoor & Sons’ Bolna and Kesari’s Ve Maahi) occupy the top three positions among India’s breakout artistes—this is a category defined on the basis of the new fans they gained between 2018 to 2019. All of the three are relatively new names in the Bollywood music circuit.

American rapper and singer Post Malone is the only non-Indian name to feature in India’s top-streamed artists in 2019.

Spotify categorises music in terms of moods and the top moods in India this year were ‘love’ and ‘chill.’ Further, the top love-themed playlists include Bollywood Mush and Warm Fuzzy Feeling, while popular chill-themed ones include Bollywood Acoustic and Chill Tracks.

Customized playlists that dominated charts included Today’s Top Hits, followed by All Out 10s, Top Hits Hindi, and New Music Hindi.

The audio streaming platform that recently announced original podcasts for India, saw international podcasts also doing well in the country- On Purpose with Jay Shetty, a series of inspirational interviews with Shetty, a British motivational speaker has emerged as the most-streamed podcast on the service in India. Second on the list is VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash about two Internet personalities who confess intimate thoughts and discuss pop culture, followed by The Misfits Podcast about people with unconventional backgrounds. In line with this, the most heard podcast genres of 2019 in the country were Society & Culture, Comedy and Business.

Spotify that is already a late entrant to the audio streaming market in India, also has to contend with original podcasts previously launched by platforms like Gaana, Hungama Digital and JioSaavn. The monthly podcast listeners in India, who've listened to at least one podcast in a month, grew to 40 million at the end of 2018 from 25.8 million a year ago, an annual growth of 57 per cent, according to a research by PwC.

Spotify had clocked in two million monthly active users at last count.



