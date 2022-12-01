Arijit Singh most streamed artist on Spotify in 2022, ‘Excuses’ most streamed song1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 11:54 AM IST
Sidhu Moosewala’s Moosetape is the most streamed album by Spotify listeners in India, followed by Shershaah.
Playback singer Arijit Singh remains the most streamed artist on Spotify in India for the third year in a row, followed by Pritam at number two, A.R. Rahman at three, Anirudh Ravichander at four, and Shreya Ghoshal at five.