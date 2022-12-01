Playback singer Arijit Singh remains the most streamed artist on Spotify in India for the third year in a row, followed by Pritam at number two, A.R. Rahman at three, Anirudh Ravichander at four, and Shreya Ghoshal at five.

Swedish streaming platform Spotify released its 2022 Wrapped report, tracking the most streamed songs and artists on the service over the course of the year. Other top artists include AP Dhillon, Tanishk Bagchi, Sidhu Moose Wala, Devi Sri Prasad and Sid Sriram.

Excuses by AP Dhillon, Intense and Gurinder Gill is the most streamed song on Spotify in India, with over 19 crore streams in 2022. The other top tracks include Pasoori by Shae Gill, Ali Sethi, Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan and Abdullah Siddiqui, Kesariya by Pritam, Arijit Singh and Amitabh Bhattacharya, No Love by Shubh and Chaand Baaliyan by Aaditya A. Raataan Lambiyan by Tanishk Baagchi, Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur, Heat Waves by Glass Animals, Tu Aake Dekhle by KING and Arpan Kumar, Arabic Kuthu - Halamithi Habibo by Anirudh Ravichander, Jonita Gandhi and Sivakarthikeyan and Ranjha by Jasleen Royal, B Praak, Anvita Dutta and Romy are other favourites.

Sidhu Moosewala’s Moosetape is the most streamed album by Spotify listeners in India, followed by Shershaah, AP Dhillon’s Hidden Gems, Kabir Singh, and Pritam’s Brahmastra. This year’s most popular editorial playlist on Spotify in India is Hot Hits Hindi, followed by more than 11 lakh listeners. Punjabi 101, Latest Tamil, Hot Hits Tamil, and Bollywood Mush are other favourites. The Sex Podcast by Leeza Mangaldas is the most streamed podcast on Spotify in India this year, followed by The Mythpat Podcast, The Ranveer Show, Chanakya Niti, and On Purpose with Jay Shetty.