Arijit Singh most streamed artist on Spotify in 2022, ‘Excuses’ most streamed song

Sidhu Moosewala’s Moosetape is the most streamed album by Spotify listeners in India, followed by Shershaah, AP Dhillon’s Hidden Gems, Kabir Singh, and Pritam’s Brahmastra. This year’s most popular editorial playlist on Spotify in India is Hot Hits Hindi, followed by more than 11 lakh listeners. Punjabi 101, Latest Tamil, Hot Hits Tamil, and Bollywood Mush are other favourites. The Sex Podcast by Leeza Mangaldas is the most streamed podcast on Spotify in India this year, followed by The Mythpat Podcast, The Ranveer Show, Chanakya Niti, and On Purpose with Jay Shetty.