Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Industry / Media /  Arijit Singh most streamed artist on Spotify in 2022, ‘Excuses’ most streamed song

Arijit Singh most streamed artist on Spotify in 2022, ‘Excuses’ most streamed song

1 min read . 11:54 AM ISTLata Jha
Swedish streaming platform Spotify has released its 2022 Wrapped report

Sidhu Moosewala’s Moosetape is the most streamed album by Spotify listeners in India, followed by Shershaah.

Playback singer Arijit Singh remains the most streamed artist on Spotify in India for the third year in a row, followed by Pritam at number two, A.R. Rahman at three, Anirudh Ravichander at four, and Shreya Ghoshal at five.

Playback singer Arijit Singh remains the most streamed artist on Spotify in India for the third year in a row, followed by Pritam at number two, A.R. Rahman at three, Anirudh Ravichander at four, and Shreya Ghoshal at five.

Swedish streaming platform Spotify released its 2022 Wrapped report, tracking the most streamed songs and artists on the service over the course of the year. Other top artists include AP Dhillon, Tanishk Bagchi, Sidhu Moose Wala, Devi Sri Prasad and Sid Sriram.

Swedish streaming platform Spotify released its 2022 Wrapped report, tracking the most streamed songs and artists on the service over the course of the year. Other top artists include AP Dhillon, Tanishk Bagchi, Sidhu Moose Wala, Devi Sri Prasad and Sid Sriram.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Excuses by AP Dhillon, Intense and Gurinder Gill is the most streamed song on Spotify in India, with over 19 crore streams in 2022. The other top tracks include Pasoori by Shae Gill, Ali Sethi, Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan and Abdullah Siddiqui, Kesariya by Pritam, Arijit Singh and Amitabh Bhattacharya, No Love by Shubh and Chaand Baaliyan by Aaditya A. Raataan Lambiyan by Tanishk Baagchi, Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur, Heat Waves by Glass Animals, Tu Aake Dekhle by KING and Arpan Kumar, Arabic Kuthu - Halamithi Habibo by Anirudh Ravichander, Jonita Gandhi and Sivakarthikeyan and Ranjha by Jasleen Royal, B Praak, Anvita Dutta and Romy are other favourites.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Sidhu Moosewala’s Moosetape is the most streamed album by Spotify listeners in India, followed by Shershaah, AP Dhillon’s Hidden Gems, Kabir Singh, and Pritam’s Brahmastra. This year’s most popular editorial playlist on Spotify in India is Hot Hits Hindi, followed by more than 11 lakh listeners. Punjabi 101, Latest Tamil, Hot Hits Tamil, and Bollywood Mush are other favourites. The Sex Podcast by Leeza Mangaldas is the most streamed podcast on Spotify in India this year, followed by The Mythpat Podcast, The Ranveer Show, Chanakya Niti, and On Purpose with Jay Shetty.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP