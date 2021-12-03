NEW DELHI: Swedish audio streaming service Spotify has said singer Arijit Singh has been the most streamed artiste in India in 2021, just like last year. Other top artistes include Pritam, AR Rahman, Korean band BTS, Tanishk Baghi, Shreya Ghoshal, Jubin Nautiyal, Neha Kakkar, Anirudh Ravichander and Vishal-Shekhar.

The most streamed song of 2021 is Raataan Lambiyan by Asees Kaur, Jubin Nautiyal, Tanishk Bagchi from war drama Shershaah that streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Shershaah is also among the most streamed albums in India during the year along with Kabir Singh, Moosetape, Love Yourself, Answer, Love Aaj Kal, Justice, BE, MAP OF THE SOUL: 7, Master and Future Nostalgia.

Top Hits Hindi is the most-streamed playlist in India this year with 636,000 followers, nearly double from the previous year, when the playlist was at number one. New Music Punjabi, Punjabi 101, Today's Top Hits and This Is BTS comprise the remaining top four most streamed playlists, the service said.

The most popular podcasts on Spotify in India this year are The Mythpat Podcast, The Ranveer Show, The Stories of Mahabharata, Naallanaa Murukku- The RJ Balaji Podcast, Srimad Bhagvad-Gita Adhyay 1, The Joe Rogan Experience, Speak Better English With Harry and Unconventional Ghalib.

According to an earlier Mint report, with easing of covid restrictions in most parts of the country and work commutes getting back on track, audio streaming services that had seen a 5-15% drop during the peak of the second wave, are now seeing a bounce back.

States like Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat remain top contributors to listenership though people still prefer soulful, even spiritual tracks compared to party music, reflecting their state of mind and lifestyle. Bollywood may remain an eternal favourite but regional languages like Telugu and Bhojpuri have gained at its expense given the absence of too many new films in the past year-and-a-half.

