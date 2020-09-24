Arjun Rampal gets quarantined after his co-actors test positive for COVID-19

Arjun Rampal gets quarantined after his co-actors test positive for COVID-191 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2020, 04:28 PM IST
- Arjun Rampal said that he's quarantining at his apartment after his co-actors Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.
- The actor, who was shooting for his upcoming feature 'Nail Polish', is waiting for the results of his COVID-19 test
MUMBAI : Actor Arjun Rampal on Thursday said that he's quarantining at his apartment after his co-actors Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. The actor, who was shooting for his upcoming feature 'Nail Polish', is waiting for the results of his COVID-19 test.
The 'Aankhein' actor shared a selfie on Instagram and wrote, "Bummer quarantined at home, as my co actors #ManavKaul and #AnandTiwari tested Covid positive yesterday on set. Production stopped shoot immediately as is the right thing to do. "
"We all are being retested. Hopeful to resume soon. Testing times but we all have to be brave. Wish them a speedy recovery as I await my results as have been in close contact with them."
In the picture shared alongside the post, the 'Om Shanti Om' actor is seen lying on a couch, while he clicks a selfie.
Earlier, Rampal shared pictures from the sets of his upcoming project and announced that he has bounced back to work. Announcing about going back to work after a long time, Arjun's post read, "So good to be back to work. Wait for this one it knocked my socks off. Pray for our health."
Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated