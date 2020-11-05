Arnab Goswami moves Bombay High Court, challenges his 'illegal arrest' by police

Mumbai: Republic TV Editor-in Chief Arnab Goswami has petitioned the Bombay High Court challenging his "illegal arrest". Goswami was arrested on Wednesday from his residence at Lower Parel in Mumbai in a 2018 case of abetment of suicide of an interior designer.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik will hear Republic Editor's plea in the afternoon today.

After his arrest, Arnab was taken to the Alibaug police station and later produced before a magistrate's court in Alibaug which remanded him in judicial custody till November 18.

He is currently kept at a local school which has been designated as a COVID-19 centre for the Alibaug prison.

In his petition, Goswami has challenged his "illegal arrest" and sought an urgent order of stay in the investigation into the case and also a direction to the police to release him immediately.

The plea has also sought the FIR against him to be quashed.

"He has been wrongly and illegally arrested in a motivated, false and closed case. This is another attempt of political witch-hunt and vendetta politics against the petitioner and his channel," the petition said.

"The arrest was conducted in blatant violation of the fundamental rights to life and personal liberty of the petitioner (Goswami) and his dignity. The petitioner and his son were assaulted and dragged into the police van when Goswami was arrested," it added.





