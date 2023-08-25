Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday congratulated all the National Film Award winners and called it an ‘art carnival’ that brings all the artists across the country together. She posted the congratulatory message on her official Instagram handle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Congratulations to all #nationalawards2023. It is such an art carnival that brings all the artists across the country together. It's truly magical to know and to get introduced to so much important work that's happening across all languages," Kangana said in her Instagram stories.

She also reacted to her own film Thalaivii for not getting any awards at the 69th National Film Awards on Thursday evening. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"All of you who are disappointed that my film Thalaivii didn't win any... please know I am eternally grateful for whatever Krishna gave and didn't give me and all of you who really love and appreciate me must appreciate my perspective as well ... Art is subjective and I truly believe that the jury did their best .... I wish everyone the best Hare Krishna C2 V," the actor further said.

The 69th National Film Awards was announced on Thursday during a press conference by the Jury at the National Media Center New Delhi. The Jury members for National Film Awards handed over the list of awardees for feature, non-feature and best script category to Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur.

A total of 280 films from 28 languages were submitted for the awards in year 2021. 31 categories in Feature film, 24 in non-feature and 3 in script writing on cinema. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjay Leela Bhansali several others won the prestigious awards for their projects at the National Film Awards yesterday.