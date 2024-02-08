The trailer of Aditya Dhar’s feature production debut “Article 370" was released on Thursday at an event in Mumbai.

The upcoming political drama starring Yami Gautam will hit the screens on February 23.

Gautam essays the role of an intelligence agent in the movie, which revolves around the takedown of terrorism in Kashmir by rendering Article 370 ineffective.

The two-minute-and-40-second trailer shows Gautam being caught between J&K’s political mayhem due to its special status and the challenges faced by the Indian Army.

The film “Article 370", backed by Jio Studios and Dhar's B62 Studios, presents a “powerful narrative inspired by true events that shaped the fate of Kashmir".

The film has been directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale.

At the launch of the film’s trailer, Dhar said: “Article 370 is an India-centric film. It is an incredible story. It is one of the best stories I have ever heard."

On X (formerly Twitter), Gautam wrote: “Poora ka Poora Kashmir, Bharat Desh ka hissa tha, hai aur rahega! #Article370Trailer Out Now! Releasing in cinemas on 23rd February."