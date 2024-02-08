The trailer of Aditya Dhar’s feature production debut “Article 370" was released on Thursday at an event in Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The upcoming political drama starring Yami Gautam will hit the screens on February 23.

Gautam essays the role of an intelligence agent in the movie, which revolves around the takedown of terrorism in Kashmir by rendering Article 370 ineffective.

The two-minute-and-40-second trailer shows Gautam being caught between J&K’s political mayhem due to its special status and the challenges faced by the Indian Army.

The film “Article 370", backed by Jio Studios and Dhar's B62 Studios, presents a “powerful narrative inspired by true events that shaped the fate of Kashmir".

The film has been directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale.

At the launch of the film’s trailer, Dhar said: “Article 370 is an India-centric film. It is an incredible story. It is one of the best stories I have ever heard."

On X (formerly Twitter), Gautam wrote: “Poora ka Poora Kashmir, Bharat Desh ka hissa tha, hai aur rahega! #Article370Trailer Out Now! Releasing in cinemas on 23rd February."



The “Article 370" trailer has garnered some reactions on social media.

After the trailer launch, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar wrote on X: “Kashmir Bharat ka hissa tha, hai, aur hamesha rahega #Article370Trailer looks full of josh! All the best, Jai Hind!"



Some users on X expressed their excitement and happiness about the abrogation of Article 370 being revealed through the film. Here are some reactions on X to the Article 370 trailer–

- “essence of a historic decision beautifully portrayed in #Article370Trailer. This film is a tribute to the transformative changes that shape our nation."

- "An emotional and riveting journey awaits in #Article370Trailer. A film that narrates a story etched in the annals of Indian history."

- “Following the impactful release of "The Kashmir Files," another powerful film has emerged #Article370. MARK YOUR CALENDARS Nightmare for Tukde-Tukde Gang and all the intellectual #YamiGautam role is so powerful."

- “A compelling tale of change and resilience unfolds in #Article370Trailer. The film is a tribute to the unwavering spirit that shaped a new era."

- "Incredible storytelling that echoes a significant chapter in Indian history. #Article370Trailer is a cinematic triumph that deserves all the applause."

-“The stellar cast, gripping storyline, and impactful dialogues make #Article370Trailer a cinematic gem that promises to leave an indelible mark."

