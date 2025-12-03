AI turns vintage tracks into fresh revenue streams for music labels

Music labels such as Saregama and Times Music are increasingly turning to AI to create new content and bolster their vast collection of songs, while adding moving images to old catalogues, particularly devotional categories, that lacked videos, resurrecting their appeal. These refreshed tracks are being uploaded on YouTube and other social media platforms for a new round of monetization and reach.

“The idea is to maximize reach across YouTube, Meta, and all major platforms. With an evergreen catalogue that speaks to every generation, our priority is to make our content present, accessible, and relevant in every form," Kartik Kalla, senior vice-president (music) Saregama India Ltd, said.

The company is sitting on a large collection of audio tracks that never had original videos, Kalla added. Thanks to the recent AI breakthroughs, video-creation has become faster, more streamlined, and significantly cheaper. Recent re-releases of old melodies such as Itna Na Mujhse Pyaar Badha, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Chura Liya Hai, and Aa Chal Ke Tujhe underscore how the label is reimagining classics and pitching them to a new generation of listeners.

“We aim to create close to 1,000 videos in the coming three to four months, with cost reductions of up to 70% and turnaround times improved by 80%. While we have adopted AI in a big way, we remain firmly committed to protecting the integrity of original art. We do not use AI to replicate or exploit the creative contributions of singers, musicians, lyricists, or composers. All AI-generated content is created through secure, legally-compliant tools that safeguard both the inputs and the outputs," Kalla added.

Meghna Mittal, co-founder and chief revenue officer at Hoopr, a music licensing platform, said that music labels are increasingly using AI to create video content for songs where they only hold audio rights. “This enables them to expand the commercial reach of their catalogues without acquiring separate video or visual rights. By using AI-generated visuals, usually abstract or nature-based imagery, they manage to optimize budgets and monetize music on platforms like YouTube while avoiding copyright infringement. In India, a number of music labels are trying out AI-powered lyrical videos and short visual formats as a means to bring back the interest of older songs," Mittal added.

The broader goal of using AI is to deepen catalogue visibility across YouTube, social media, and short-form video platforms, while staying within the scope of audio-only rights. With nearly 87% of branded content in India using unlicensed music, the industry is estimated to lose ₹8,000–10,000 crore every year.

By combining licensed audio with AI-generated visuals, music labels can repackage catalogue tracks for legitimate use – ensuring visibility and engagement without infringing anyone’s video rights. Further, AI is being used in various ways to rejuvenate and monetize legacy music catalogues. AI stem-separation tools are not limited to just visual or creative effects. Companies are using them to separate vocals and instruments from old master recordings, making it possible to create new Dolby Atmos versions, remixes, and collaborations without the need for re-recording.

“AI is being responsibly integrated into music recommendation, metadata tagging, audience analytics, and catalogue discovery. For example, AI helps identify emerging consumption trends, create lyric-based video assets, or optimise playlist placement. But these are data and discovery use cases, not content replacement. The future of music lies in artiste-led creation supported by intelligent tools, not AI-led production replacing human artistry. The industry’s focus must remain on using technology to empower creativity, not automate it," said Shahir Muneer, founder and chief executive, Divo, a digital media and music company in South India.

“For many, the temptation lies in using AI to create quick, scalable content to bolster presence on YouTube or social media. But major labels have maintained a clear stance that human-led creativity is non-negotiable. AI should be viewed as a tool to enhance production or efficiency, not as a substitute for the creative process," Muneer added.