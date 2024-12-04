Industry
Independent artistes, musicians struggle to collect royalty from digital platforms; get support from managers, IPRS
SummaryMany independent artistes in India are unaware of how to collect royalty, especially from new-age digital platforms. Experts highlight the importance of tracking and registration with rights management organisations to maximise revenue.
Many artistes and musicians, especially those working outside the realm of film music, are missing out on collecting royalty for their work, especially from relatively new platforms such as audio streaming services and social media.
