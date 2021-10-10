Aryan Khan drug case likely to have short-term impact on SRK’s endorsements, films

Harish Bijoor, brand strategy expert and founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc. agreed the entire episode underlines the inherent weakness of the brand-endorsement format of marketing. “The moment you get a star to endorse your brand, you are to an extent at the mercy of the star and his, her or their doings and undoings. The current sets of reactions by brands, starting with Byju's is a bit knee jerk. Reacting to every tweet and every social media reaction calling for a ban does not behove good and solid brands," said Bijoor.

